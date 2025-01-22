139th Mass Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, stands with Master Sgt. Heidi Ponder, a first sergeant for the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron at the 139th, at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Ponder was awarded Outstanding First Sergeant of the Year.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)