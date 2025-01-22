139th Mass Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, stands with Tech. Sgt. Demi Turner, a unit training manager assigned to the 139th Maintenance Group, at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Turner was awarded Outstanding Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)