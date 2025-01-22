139th Mass Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

139th Airlift Wing leadership commences a mass training event at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Airmen from the 139th completed annual training requirements in one day to improve time efficacy and training requirement metrics.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)