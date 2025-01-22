139th Mass Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, stands with Tech. Sgt. Courtney Rush, a logistics planner with the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Rush was awarded the Air and Space Commendation Medal with “C” device. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)