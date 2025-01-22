139th Mass Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, stands with Master Sgt. Mike Dudzinski, an instructor flight engineer for the 180th Airlift Squadron at the 139th, at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Dudzinski was awarded Outstanding Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)