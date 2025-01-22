139th Mass Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, stands with Tech. Sgt. Jill Helton, assigned to the 139th Force Support Squadron, at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Helton was awarded the 2023 Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)