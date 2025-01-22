139th Mass Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, stands with Lt. Col. Nathan Vanhoof, commander of the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Vanhoof was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)