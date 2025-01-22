139th Mass Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, shakes hands with Tech. Sgt. Michael Seckman, an Air National Guard recruiter assigned to the 139th, at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Seckman was awarded Missouri Air National Guard Recruiter of the Year.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)