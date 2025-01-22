Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th Mass Training Event [Image 16 of 18]

    139th Mass Training Event

    SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Aaron Cluck, occupational safety and health manager of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, presents the Risk Management Refresher course at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Airmen from the 139th completed annual training requirements in one day to improve time efficacy and training requirement metrics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 15:29
    Photo ID: 8843086
    VIRIN: 250124-Z-BF827-7894
    Resolution: 2800x1863
    Size: 230.68 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    This work, 139th Mass Training Event [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    St. Joseph

