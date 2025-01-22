139th Mass Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Aaron Cluck, occupational safety and health manager of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, presents the Risk Management Refresher course at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Airmen from the 139th completed annual training requirements in one day to improve time efficacy and training requirement metrics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)