139th Mass Training Event

Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, stands with Airman 1st Class Zoey Prussman, assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Prussman was awarded Outstanding Airman of the Year.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)