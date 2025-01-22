Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, stands with Airman 1st Class Zoey Prussman, assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Prussman was awarded Outstanding Airman of the Year.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2025 15:29
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
This work, 139th Mass Training Event [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Marcelo Arias