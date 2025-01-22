139th Mass Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, stands with Maj. Joshua Rohrer, commander of the 139th Maintenance Operations Flight, at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Rohrer was awarded Outstanding Field Grade Officer of the Year.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)