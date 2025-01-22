139th Mass Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, stands with Master Sgt. John Hontz, an aircrew flight equipment specialist, at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Hontz was awarded the Air and Space Commendation Medal for Heroism.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)