139th Mass Training Event

Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing listen to a presentation given by Maj. William Sarti, deputy commander of the 139th Security Forces Squadron at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Airmen from the 139th completed annual training requirements in one day to improve time efficacy and training requirement metrics.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)