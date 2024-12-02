U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Branson Russell, right, and Staff Sgt. Macie Widener, 20th Security Forces Squadron security members, prepare for landing at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., via a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk for exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1, Dec. 4, 2024. SS 24-1 was designed as a validation exercise for the unit's annual training plan, helping collect data to increase the effectiveness of future training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
