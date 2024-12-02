20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron Airmen demonstrate defensive combat maneuvers after deploying a smoke grenade during exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1 at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., Dec. 6, 2024. 20th SFS Airmen exercised various defensive strategies to protect a simulated air base in a contingency location, ensuring personnel could perform uninterrupted mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)