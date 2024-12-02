U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron Airmen demonstrate defensive combat maneuvers after deploying a smoke grenade during exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1 at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., Dec. 6, 2024. 20th SFS Airmen exercised various defensive strategies to protect a simulated air base in a contingency location, ensuring personnel could perform uninterrupted mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 10:31
|Photo ID:
|8802411
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-VV695-1714
|Resolution:
|5775x3850
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
No keywords found.