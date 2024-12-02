20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaleb Mctier, 20th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Kalo simulate sweeping a combat area for ordnance during exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1 at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., Dec. 6, 2024. SS 24-1 exercised a wide breadth of 20th SFS capabilities and was designed to reinforce and validate their annual training plan, strengthening the combat readiness of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
