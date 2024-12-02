20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Little, 20th Security Forces Squadron installation security noncommissioned officer in charge, works to locate simulated enemy combatants during exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1 at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., Dec. 6, 2024. The range provides over 12,000 acres of land for all military branches to fly training sorties or perform tactical ground exercises like SS 24-1. The 20th SFS utilized the size of the range to challenge Airmen to navigate and locate objective locations and establish a defensive perimeter over a large area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)