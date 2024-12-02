Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise [Image 8 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

    SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron Airmen travel to their operational objective location during exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1 at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. SS 24-1 challenged Airmen to overcome and adapt to the unexpected, such as shifting weather or interacting with unidentified forces, strengthening Defender resilience, team communication and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 10:31
    Photo ID: 8802414
    VIRIN: 241204-F-VV695-1425
    Resolution: 4866x3244
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Contingency
    ACE
    Joint training
    20th Security Forces Squadron
    Sentinel Seed 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download