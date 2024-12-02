20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron Airmen travel to their operational objective location during exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1 at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. SS 24-1 challenged Airmen to overcome and adapt to the unexpected, such as shifting weather or interacting with unidentified forces, strengthening Defender resilience, team communication and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)