20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Merreck Gandy, 20th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant and exercise squad leader, leads his team during exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1 at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., Dec. 6, 2024. The realistic training scenario challenged squad leaders to make quick decisions under pressure, leading their Airmen to mission success and ultimately forging a stronger, more effective force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
