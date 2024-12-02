An M249 Squad Automatic Weapon is readied for fire during exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1 at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., Dec. 6, 2024. SS 24-1 was designed to challenge 20th SFS Airmen in a realistic deployed environment, sharpening their skills and providing leaders valuable feedback for designing future training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 10:31
|Photo ID:
|8802409
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-VV695-1923
|Resolution:
|4870x3247
|Size:
|761.13 KB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
No keywords found.