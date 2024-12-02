20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., provides simulated air support and reconnaissance for U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron members during exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1 at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. Exercise SS 24-1 provided 20th SFS Airmen an opportunity to train jointly with Army aviators, practicing communication techniques with combat aircraft for support in contested locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)