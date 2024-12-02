20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron secure an operational objective location during exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1 at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. The first ever SS 24-1 spanned over 56 hours of field conditions, exercising air base defense strategies and helping collect data to strengthen the effectiveness of future training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)