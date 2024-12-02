U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., prepare to board a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., for exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1, Dec. 4, 2024. 20th SFS Airmen trained jointly with Army aviators to infiltrate a contingency location, secure an objective and defend an air base for mission generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 10:31
|Photo ID:
|8802416
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-VV695-1003
|Resolution:
|5178x3452
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
