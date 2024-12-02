20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., prepare to board a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., for exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1, Dec. 4, 2024. 20th SFS Airmen trained jointly with Army aviators to infiltrate a contingency location, secure an objective and defend an air base for mission generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)