    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise [Image 10 of 13]

    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

    SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., prepare to board a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., for exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1, Dec. 4, 2024. 20th SFS Airmen trained jointly with Army aviators to infiltrate a contingency location, secure an objective and defend an air base for mission generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

