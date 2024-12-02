U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austindale Jefferson, 20th Security Forces Squadron security member, helps secure a landing zone with his team during exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1 at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. 20th SFS Airmen exercised combat and defensive techniques, land navigation and team leading skills in a simulated deployed environment, forging a more effective and adaptable defense force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 10:31
|Photo ID:
|8802417
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-VV695-1291
|Resolution:
|5898x3932
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
No keywords found.