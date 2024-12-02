20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austindale Jefferson, 20th Security Forces Squadron security member, helps secure a landing zone with his team during exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1 at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. 20th SFS Airmen exercised combat and defensive techniques, land navigation and team leading skills in a simulated deployed environment, forging a more effective and adaptable defense force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)