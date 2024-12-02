U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Williams, 20th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor and exercise quick response force member, defends a simulated air base from a defensive fighting position during exercise Sentinel Seed 24-1 at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., Dec. 5, 2024. 20th SFS Airmen maintained 24-hour security around a simulated air base in a contingency location, ensuring aircraft and personnel could generate combat airpower safely and effectively from an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 10:31
|Location:
|SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
