Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

    SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., infiltrate a simulated contingency location at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., via a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk, Dec. 4, 2024. SS 24-1 provided 20th SFS Airmen the opportunity to train jointly with Army aviators, reinforcing the relationship between the branches and increasing the realism and effectiveness of training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 10:31
    Photo ID: 8802418
    VIRIN: 241204-F-VV695-1277
    Resolution: 5905x3937
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise
    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Contingency
    ACE
    Joint training
    20th Security Forces Squadron
    Sentinel Seed 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download