20th SFS hits the ground running in first-ever Sentinel Seed exercise

U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., infiltrate a simulated contingency location at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, S.C., via a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk, Dec. 4, 2024. SS 24-1 provided 20th SFS Airmen the opportunity to train jointly with Army aviators, reinforcing the relationship between the branches and increasing the realism and effectiveness of training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)