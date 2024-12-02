386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron guides a machine mounted saw blade during a joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. The joint training event brought together U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Air Force Airmen to enhance readiness, and practice repairing a damaged airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo)