386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron mix concrete into a freshly cut hole during a joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. The primary goal of this joint exercise was to run through response and recovery actions following an attack, covering damage assessment, prioritization of repairs, and airfield damage repair. (U.S. Air Force photo)