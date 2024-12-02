386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron walks through a cloud of dust during a joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. The Airman oversaw the process of cutting concrete around a simulated damaged area. (U.S. Air Force photo)