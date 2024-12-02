386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 25 shovels fresh asphalt into a simulated damaged area during a joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. The joint exercise strengthened relationships and capabilities by leveraging unique perspectives and similar competencies, all while practicing the repair of critical infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo)