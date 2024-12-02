386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron sprays water on concrete powder during a joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. The primary goal of the joint exercise was to rehearse response and recovery actions after an attack, including damage assessment, repair prioritization, and airfield damage restoration. (U.S. Air Force photo)