    386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise [Image 1 of 15]

    386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron and a U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 25 watch as a heavy equipment operator pours fresh asphalt into a simulated damaged area during a joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. Collaboration between joint service partners strengthens relationships and capabilities by leveraging unique perspectives and similar competencies, all while practicing the repair of critical infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo)

