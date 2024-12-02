386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron guides a machine mounted saw blade as it cuts through a simulated airfield during a joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. The joint exercise gave U.S. Navy Sailors the chance to interact with 386th ECES Airmen and work together to assess and repair multiple areas of damage. (U.S. Air Force photo)