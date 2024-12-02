Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

    386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron guides a machine mounted saw blade as it cuts through a simulated airfield during a joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. The joint exercise gave U.S. Navy Sailors the chance to interact with 386th ECES Airmen and work together to assess and repair multiple areas of damage. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024
    Photo ID: 8782672
    VIRIN: 241108-F-BK002-3635
    Resolution: 7106x4737
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

