386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron mixes concrete powder during a joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. The exercise was conducted during both daytime and low light conditions, ensuring comprehensive preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo)