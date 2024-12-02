386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron work to smooth out wet concrete in simulated damaged areas during a joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. The exercise allowed the engineers to practice their skills repairing critical airfield infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo)