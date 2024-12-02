386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepare an asphalt recycling machine to operate during a joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. Training events involving damage assessments and recovery afford engineers the opportunity to sharpen their skills and practice repairing critical infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo)