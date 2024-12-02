386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 25 watches as another Sailor uses a machine mounted saw blade to cut around a simulated damaged area during a joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. The joint exercise allowed Sailors and Airmen to work together and share expertise on all things airfield damage repair. (U.S. Air Force photo)