386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron gather together after a joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. This exercise tested the 386th ECES's ability to rapidly repair runways and runway support structures to recover and resume airfield operations after it has experienced significant damage. (U.S. Air Force photo)
