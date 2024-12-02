386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– The 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron recently conducted a joint rapid airfield damage recovery training exercise with U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 25, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 9, 2024.



Rapid airfield damage recovery is the modernized process that enables Airmen to get a deliberately damaged airfield back up and running in a matter of hours.



During the training exercise, the team was presented with a realistic scenario designed to enhance readiness and refine critical response and recovery procedures following a simulated attack.



The exercise encompassed a wide array of activities, which included initial damage assessments, prioritization of repairs, and hands-on airfield damage repair. This hands-on training put engineers to the test, evaluating their ability to restore airfield operations swiftly and effectively under challenging conditions.



These maneuvers highlighted the squadron's ability to utilize Agile Combat Employment, a key measure of combat readiness that allows airfield operations to persist amid conflict or severely degraded conditions.



"We're training both during daytime and low-light operations, continuing into darkness to ensure readiness around the clock," said Maj. Scott Guerin, 386th ECES deputy commander.



A key highlight of the exercise was the integration of joint forces, particularly Sailors, into the operations.



"Our partners and sister service engineers bring unique perspectives and approaches to the table.” Guerin said. “At the same time, they share similar competencies, allowing them to seamlessly integrate with our team and amplify our capabilities in both manpower and equipment.”



Meticulous planning set the foundation for the exercise’s success. Leadership first defined clear learning objectives, which guided participants through familiarization, repair procedures, and practical hands-on exercises.



"On the leadership side, it all starts with defining the objectives we want to achieve," Guerin explained. “This structured approach ensured that training outcomes aligned with operational goals and strengthened participants’ preparedness.”



The overarching aim of the exercise was to ensure that Airmen and Sailors could execute procedures effectively in real-world scenarios.



"If we were to be attacked, these are the exact procedures we’d follow," Guerin said. "It’s a full-scale rehearsal of our real-world response."



The dedication of the participants shined throughout the extensive training, which significantly enhanced their ability to respond to potential threats. The joint-service effort bolstered the readiness and operational capabilities of all involved, ensuring they are well-equipped to address future challenges in a dynamic and unpredictable environment.

