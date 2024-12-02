386th ECES conducts joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron shovel and smooth out fresh asphalt during a joint rapid airfield damage recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. The joint training exercise gave Airmen and U.S. Navy counterparts the opportunity to get hands-on practice repairing airfield damage. (U.S. Air Force photo)