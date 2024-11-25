Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jason 'IGOR' Ingalls, Director of Operations for the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), gives U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, a tour of the Baledogle Airfield base in Somalia on November 19, 2024. The tour showcased the squadron's capabilities in supporting rescue operations throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8777606
|VIRIN:
|241119-Z-YU823-1204
|Resolution:
|5563x3125
|Size:
|14.15 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
