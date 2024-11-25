Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jason 'IGOR' Ingalls, Director of Operations for the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), gives U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, a tour of the Baledogle Airfield base in Somalia on November 19, 2024. The tour showcased the squadron's capabilities in supporting rescue operations throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)