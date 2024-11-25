Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, engages in a discussion with service members of the Kenya Navy (KNAV), about the strategic value of a local port and how U.S. forces can leverage it to support ongoing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)