Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Third Air Force, addresses U.S. service members during an all-call for the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (475 EABS) at Camp Simba, Kenya, on November 20, 2024. The all-call provided an opportunity for leadership to discuss the mission and recognize the hard work of all the service members assigned there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)