U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Third Air Force, addresses U.S. service members during an all-call for the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (475 EABS) at Camp Simba, Kenya, on November 20, 2024. The all-call provided an opportunity for leadership to discuss the mission and recognize the hard work of all the service members assigned there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8777595
|VIRIN:
|241120-Z-YU823-1071
|Resolution:
|4692x3128
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.