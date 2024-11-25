Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa [Image 14 of 25]

    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Leonard, Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, engage in a discussion with Brig. Gen. Wafula, Kenya Navy (KNAV), about the strategic value of a local port and how U.S. forces can leverage it to support ongoing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 10:52
    Photo ID: 8777594
    VIRIN: 241120-Z-YU823-1111
    Resolution: 4445x2963
    Size: 7.85 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    This work, Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Simba
    Kenya
    3rd Air Force
    Manda Bay
    Maj Gen Moga

