Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Leonard, Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, engage in a discussion with Brig. Gen. Wafula, Kenya Navy (KNAV), about the strategic value of a local port and how U.S. forces can leverage it to support ongoing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)