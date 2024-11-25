Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG) conduct a mortar exercise at Camp Simba, Kenya, on November 19, 2024, as part of a controlled training event. The exercise, featuring the launch of mortars, highlights the readiness and capabilities of U.S. forces in supporting regional security operations and enhancing deterrence against regional threats such as Al-Shabaab. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)