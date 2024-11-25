Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, is shown the interior of a tactical operations center (TOC) at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, on November 18, 2024. The tour highlights the systems used by U.S. forces to conduct operations, ensuring readiness and supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) mission objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)