U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, is shown the interior of a tactical operations center (TOC) at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, on November 18, 2024. The tour highlights the systems used by U.S. forces to conduct operations, ensuring readiness and supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) mission objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8777604
|VIRIN:
|241118-Z-YU823-1106
|Resolution:
|4186x2990
|Size:
|10.62 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.