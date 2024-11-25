Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa [Image 22 of 25]

    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, poses for a group photo with service members at the conclusion of his visit to Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, on November 18, 2024. The visit highlighted the collaboration and dedication of U.S. forces supporting operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 10:52
    Photo ID: 8777602
    VIRIN: 241118-Z-YU823-1010
    Resolution: 4117x2941
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    This work, Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Somalia
    Kenya
    3rd Air Force
    AEG
    449th

