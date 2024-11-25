Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, poses for a group photo with service members at the conclusion of his visit to Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, on November 18, 2024. The visit highlighted the collaboration and dedication of U.S. forces supporting operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)