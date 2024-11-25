Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, coins outstanding performers at Camp Simba, Kenya, on November 20, 2024. The recognition honors their exceptional contributions to the mission and their dedication to the success of U.S. operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)