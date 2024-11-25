U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, coins outstanding performers at Camp Simba, Kenya, on November 20, 2024. The recognition honors their exceptional contributions to the mission and their dedication to the success of U.S. operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8777596
|VIRIN:
|241120-Z-YU823-1048
|Resolution:
|3804x2717
|Size:
|7.31 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.