Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

U.S. Army SSG. Mallory Pierre, (right) assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG), mortar platoon, explains mortar operations to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, and Brig. Gen. Christopher Leonard, Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection of the Third Air Force, at Camp Simba, Kenya, November 19, 2024. The discussion highlights the readiness and capabilities of the mortar team in supporting U.S. operations in East Africa, reinforcing security and deterrence efforts against regional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 10:52
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
