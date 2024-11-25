U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Leonard, Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection of the Third Air Force, answers a question from a service member during an all-call at Camp Simba, Kenya, on November 20, 2024. The all-call provided an opportunity for leadership to engage directly with service members, discuss the mission, and address any concerns or questions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8777592
|VIRIN:
|241120-Z-YU823-1102
|Resolution:
|3787x2705
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.