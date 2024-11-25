Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Leonard, Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection of the Third Air Force, answers a question from a service member during an all-call at Camp Simba, Kenya, on November 20, 2024. The all-call provided an opportunity for leadership to engage directly with service members, discuss the mission, and address any concerns or questions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)