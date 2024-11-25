Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa [Image 12 of 25]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Leonard, Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection of the Third Air Force, answers a question from a service member during an all-call at Camp Simba, Kenya, on November 20, 2024. The all-call provided an opportunity for leadership to engage directly with service members, discuss the mission, and address any concerns or questions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 10:52
    Photo ID: 8777592
    VIRIN: 241120-Z-YU823-1102
    Resolution: 3787x2705
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa
    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Simba
    Kenya
    3rd Air Force
    Manda Bay
    Maj Gen Moga

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download